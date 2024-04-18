Iran plans to export 300 Megawatts of renewable energy to four neighboring countries, including Iraq

2024-04-18 14:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iran's Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Company (Tavanir) CEO, Mustafa Rajabi Meshadi, on Thursday revealed plans to export 300 megawatts of renewable energy to four neighboring countries, including Iraq.

According to the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA), Meshadi said, "There are new plans to allow investors to export renewable energy." He projected that the export capacity of renewable electricity by these investors could reach 300 megawatts, utilizing existing transmission lines with Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey.

"This amount of electricity will be available to renewable energy investors through competition to export it to the targeted countries," he said. "This has been planned and will be implemented soon."

The CEO expects this group of investors to also be able to export generated electricity for eight months of the year and supply it for local demand for four months.

Previously, Tavanir's Deputy Head for Transfer and International Trade said that Iran's total electricity exchange with neighboring countries reached 3,000 megawatts.

In December 2023, Iran's Deputy Energy Minister said his country has been building a new 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant next to the existing Bushehr facility. "Iran plans to connect its grid to Russia soon, and upon completion of this project, it will be able to exchange electricity with Europe," he said.

Currently, 93% of the electricity produced in Iran comes from thermal power plants that rely on gas and diesel, leading to major air pollution problem.