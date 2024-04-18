Iraq signs MoUs with US firms including GE, Honeywell, Baker Hughes, and Mack Trucks

2024-04-18 16:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Iraq Development Fund, Ministry of Oil, and Ministry of Electricity inked multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with US corporations on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the MoUs were inked during a ceremony hosted […]

