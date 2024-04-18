Armenian diplomat welcomes cooperation with Iraq on solar energy projects

2024-04-18 16:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Armenian Consul in Iraq's Kurdistan, Andranik Harutyunyan, on Thursday reiterated his country's commitment to deepening trade relations with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the field of solar energy projects.

Addressing a press conference attended by Shafaq News agency, Harutyunyan stated, "The 2022 and 2023 experience of inviting Kurdistan Region traders to Armenia has significantly contributed to boosting trade movement between the two sides."

"We are now striving to enhance trade relations through reciprocal visits, especially in solar energy investment projects, as Armenia has successful experiences in this domain."

Echoing the Consul's remarks, Sheikh Mustafa Abdulrahman, Head of the Kurdistan Exporters and Importers Union, said "the trade ties between Kurdistan and Armenia is a strong one, and we aspire to broaden their horizo, given that Armenian products are of high quality and affordable prices."

Abdulrahman elaborated, "Now, any trader wishing to import or export to Armenia can obtain a visa from the Armenian Consulate in Erbil, and it is possible to obtain direct facilities from the consulate in Kurdistan."

"The Armenian Consulate has invited a group of traders to attend a number of trade fairs in Armenia, which will in turn contribute to and strengthen the trade relationship between the two sides," he concluded.