Iraq to set up a facility to receive and export liquefied gas

2024-04-18 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, revealed on Wednesday that Iraq is taking steps to set up a facility to receive and export liquefied gas, an opportunity offered to US companies. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during a ceremony organized by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC, where many agreements […]

