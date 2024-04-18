Jordan-Iraq trade volume surpassed $1.2 billion in 2023

2024-04-18 17:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The volume of trade exchange between Jordan and Iraq increased in 2023 to reach 832 million dinars, about ($1.2 billion), compared to 772 million in 2022 ($1.1 billion).

According to the Jordanian News Agency (Petra), the Kingdom's exports to Iraq reached 637 million, and its imports amounted to 195 million.

Notably, the economic ties between Baghdad and Amman include several fields, mainly energy, industry, and tourism.

Majed Saedi, the head of the Iraqi Business Council in Amman, confirmed the "depth" of Iraqi-Jordanian economic relations, Pointing out that the Iraqi market witnessed dynamic changes after 2003, opening its doors to many products from many countries. Hence, Jordanian products then became a strong competitor to these products in terms of price and quality.

In turn, the representative of the therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector in the Jordan Chamber of Industry, Fadi Al-Atrash, said Iraq is considered an essential economic depth for Jordan. We seek "to build complementary, not competitive, relations with it that achieve common interests," stressing that Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid's visit to the Kingdom boosts economic relations.

He added that many agreements signed between the two countries would support establishing an integrated industry between them for the common benefit.