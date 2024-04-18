U.S. LED giant Cree Lighting is keen to build a factory in Iraq

2024-04-18 17:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ American LED lighting leader Cree Lighting has signaled its interest in building a manufacturing facility in Iraq, according to a press release issued today by the Iraqi Ministry of Planning.

The Ministry's statement revealed that Planning Minister Mohammed Ali Tamim met with a Cree Lighting delegation at his Washington residence on Wednesday.

The discussions, according to the readout, centered on potential avenues for collaboration in transferring advanced technology and establishing a Cree Lighting factory in Iraq.

Minister Tamim highlighted the wealth of investment opportunities in various development sectors in Iraq, specifically mentioning modern technology. He said the Iraqi government seeks to integrate these technologies into the country's labor and service sectors, as well as project management.

Cree Lighting representatives expressed the company's enthusiasm to enter the Iraqi market, invest there, and engage in joint efforts to transfer cutting-edge technology. They also explored the feasibility of setting up LED lighting production lines within Iraq.