14 Commercial MoU's Signed between Iraq and US

2024-04-18 17:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. During his visit to Washington DC this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, presided over the signing of number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU's) with American companies: Government Memoranda of Understanding: Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Electricity and General Electric (GE) for the development of the energy sector. Memorandum […]

