2024-04-18 17:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, emphasized the significance of Lockheed Martin’s commitment to set up facilities for maintaining military aircraft in Iraq. The Prime Minister’s statement took place during his meeting on Wednesday with the President of Lockheed Martin, James Taiclet, and his accompanying delegation in Washington DC, according to […]

The post Baghdad urges Lockheed Martin to open aircraft maintenance facilities appeared first on Iraqi News.