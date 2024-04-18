2024-04-18 18:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, encouraged Baker Hughes, one of the world’s largest oil field services companies, to set up a chemical plant in Iraq. As part of his official visit to the United States, Al-Sudani met on Wednesday with a delegation from Baker Hughes in Washington DC, according to […]

The post Baghdad, Baker Hughes explore establishing a chemical plant in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.