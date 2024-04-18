Iraqi PM meets family of aid worker killed by ISIS terrorists

2024-04-18 18:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Washington (IraqiNews.com) – On the sidelines of his official visit to the United States, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met the loved ones of American citizen Kayla Mueller. Mueller tragically died in 2015 after being abducted by ISIS terrorist gangs in Aleppo, Syria in 2013 while she was working for humanitarian relief aid groups. Given that Iraq […]

