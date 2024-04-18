2024-04-18 21:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, 75 terrorists have been "neutralized" in the past two weeks, with operations targeting individuals hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria.

Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk provided details during a press briefing in Ankara, stating that a total of 748 terrorists have been neutralized since January 1, with 331 in northern Iraq and 417 in north Syria.

The term "neutralize" is commonly used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists either surrendered, were killed, or were captured during the operation.

Ankara's fighting against PKK has been ongoing, with operations launched since 2016 across the border with Iraq and Syria.

In northern Syria, Ankara launched many military operations, mainly Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019, saying these operations "aim to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and facilitate the peaceful settlement of residents in the region."

Furthermore, Turkiye's operations have included a range of cross-border aerial and ground operations in northern Iraq, in the Kurdistan Region, called Pençe (Operation Claw.)

In 2020, the first mission triggered a series of subsequent operations with similar names and methods of execution, each justified differently. Between June and September 2020, Ankara launched Operation Claw Eagle, characterized by airstrikes carried out by aircraft and drones targeting PKK positions in Mount Sinjar and Claw Tiger. Additionally, ground operations were conducted in Haftanin (Zakho District of Duhok) against Kurdish guerrilla forces.

In April 2021, the Turkish army launched Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt operations along the Iraq-Turkiye border near Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan.

In April 2022, Ankara commenced Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, establishing several bases in Duhok Governorate.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.