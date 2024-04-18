Iraq News Now

Iraqi government, Honeywell discuss completing the Basra Refinery

2024-04-18

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, called on Honeywell to take part in the completion of the Basra Refinery. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place on Wednesday during a meeting with the President of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions (ESS), Ken West, and his accompanying delegation in Washington DC, according to a statement […]

