Baker Hughes discusses possible Chemical Factory in Iraq

2024-04-19 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received a delegation from Baker Hughes in Washington, early Thursday morning. During the meeting, they discussed the company's development work in Iraq in the oil and gas sector. The Prime Minister emphasized that gas projects in Iraq are a priority for the government to meet the needs […]

