2024-04-19 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

IBBC team meet Basrah Governor, visit Oil & Gas Expo, and meet Basra members The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) management team of Christophe Michels (MD), Dr Ali Jawad (Erbil & Basrah) and Mohand Alkhattab (Baghdad) undertook a trip to Basrah. They met Mr Asaad Al Eidany, The Governor of Basrah, and visited the Oil […]

The post IBBC Team visits Basra first appeared on Iraq Business News.