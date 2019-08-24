Al Halbousi receives elders of Abu Ghraib district

2019/08/24 | 23:45
Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News
BAGHDAD - INA
Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Halbousi, on Saturday, the importance of concerted all efforts to promote the reality of Abu Ghraib, and cooperation between citizens and security services, and the need to keep tribes from interfering with the law.
Al-Halbousi received a delegation of elders, notables and intellectuals in Abu Ghraib district, accompanied by MP Karim Abu Souda and members of the local council of the judiciary, his office said in a statement.
The statement added that the Speaker of the House of Representatives listened during the meeting to the problems and obstacles faced by the judiciary, which stands in the way of the development of services in it, as well as the file of compensation for those affected by terrorist operations. All efforts to improve the reality of the judiciary, cooperation between citizens and security services, and the need to keep the tribes from interfering with the law and to be above all in order to achieve stability.
