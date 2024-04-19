Denmark to Close Embassy in Baghdad

2024-04-19 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. After the withdrawal of the Danish force protection personnel and the national support element from NATO Mission Iraq (NMI), the Danish government has decided to close the Danish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. The Danish embassy in Baghdad formally opened in 2020 to support the Danish command over and contribution to NATO Mission […]

