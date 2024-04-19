Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM visits Houston to discuss Iraq’s future in oil and gas

2024-04-19 05:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Houston (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani recently visited Houston, Texas, as part of an official visit to the United States. Al-Sudani participated in a round table discussion with big US firms specialized in the oil and gas industry. The Arab-American Bilateral Chamber of Commerce hosted this conference, which highlighted Iraq’s commitment to […]

