Baghdad plans to boost electricity production after signing deals with US firms

2024-04-19 05:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Washington – Iraq has signed several memoranda of understanding in the energy sector during Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani’s visit to the United States, with Baghdad unveiling Thursday plans to boost electricity production. Al-Sudani met US President Joe Biden Monday and on Wednesday oversaw the signing of a series of agreements, including one aimed at rehabilitating […]

