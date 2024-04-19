Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Baghdad plans to boost electricity production after signing deals with US firms

Baghdad plans to boost electricity production after signing deals with US firms

Baghdad plans to boost electricity production after signing deals with US firms
Baghdad plans to boost electricity production after signing deals with US firms
2024-04-19 05:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Washington – Iraq has signed several memoranda of understanding in the energy sector during Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani’s visit to the United States, with Baghdad unveiling Thursday plans to boost electricity production. Al-Sudani met US President Joe Biden Monday and on Wednesday oversaw the signing of a series of agreements, including one aimed at rehabilitating […]

The post Baghdad plans to boost electricity production after signing deals with US firms appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links