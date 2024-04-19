2024-04-19 07:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Tehran – Iran said Friday it shot down several drones and that there had been “no missile attack for now” on the country, after explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan. Several drones “have been successfully shot down by the country’s air defence, there are no reports of a missile attack for now,” […]

The post Iran says drones shot down, ‘No Missile Attack For Now’ appeared first on Iraqi News.