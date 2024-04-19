Iraq News Now

Lufthansa Group suspends Iraq flights to early Saturday

2024-04-19 17:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Cologne – German airline group Lufthansa has suspended flights to Israel and Iraq until early Saturday after Israel reportedly carried out retaliatory strikes against arch-foe Iran. Services by airlines of the group to Tel Aviv in Israel and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan were suspended until 0500 GMT due to the “current situation”, a spokesman told […]

