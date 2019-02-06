Activists in the Kurdistan Region continue the fight to eradicate FGM

2019/02/06 | 19:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Family Violence Law, referred to sometimes as “Law Number 8,” went into effect in August 2011 and included several provisions aimed at eradicating FGM, as well as addressing other issues such as domestic violence. Humans rights organizations universally hailed the law’s passage, but have since often complained that the KRG has not adequately enforced it.
“I think it’s very important that we focus on Law Number 8, that is not being implemented as it should be,” Shokh Mohammad, WADI’s Women Project Coordinator, told Kurdistan 24. “There still has not been one case where it has been prosecuted.”
She explained: “There is a hole in the law that says a victim needs to press charges, and this is not possible for a girl. Things like this make people not really take the law seriously, so they won’t turn to it. This is not just for FGM, but for all of the law.”
In 2018, WADI met over 2,977 women and girls, according to an online statement released on Tuesday. “We have recorded 315 cases of FGM within the age range of 0-18. The areas of focus were Garmyan, Ranya, and Erbil. Ranya had the highest rate and Garmyan the lowest.”
Although the group states that these results show a “great decline” in the brutal practice since current efforts to eradicate it began, it should be noted that the number given is only the cases the field workers could positively confirm.
As Human Rights Watch found in field research conducted a year after the Family Violence Law was passed, an unfortunate side-effect of criminalizing FGM is that it has caused families and those continuing to practice it, often midwives, to hide it more than they had before. This has made it more difficult to collect reliable data on how pervasive it still really is.
“They do this in so much secrecy that the information does not get leaked,” Mohammad said.
At a recent conference on FGM in Egypt, the KRG, in cooperation with the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), announced a new action plan to eradicate the practice in the Kurdistan Region by 2028. According to a WADI representative that attended the conference, the UNFPA was noticeably more cautious about how it worded the likely effects of the plan than a KRG official present, who confidently pledged it would be completed in just five years.
As part of the program, the KRG Ministry of Health would train staff in primary health care units to inform parents about FGM when they are doing vaccinations, and the Ministry of Education would arrange training with teachers and parents.
