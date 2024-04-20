Iraqi PM meets Delegation from General Dynamics

2024-04-20 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with a delegation from General Dynamics, one of the leading American companies in the manufacturing of weapons and military equipment, at his residence in Washington, D.C.. During the meeting, discussions focused on cooperation with the company as part of the government's efforts to rebuild its […]

