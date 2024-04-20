2024-04-20 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani received a delegation from Steller Energy in his residence in Washington, D.C. The delegation was led by the company's CEO, Mr. Peter Gibson. During the meeting, they discussed mechanisms of cooperation in the electricity sector and reviewed the progress of the company's projects being implemented in […]

The post Steller Energy discusses Power Projects with Iraqi PM first appeared on Iraq Business News.