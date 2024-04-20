Honeywell Maintains Interest in Iraq

2024-04-20 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received the President of Honeywell, Mr. Ken West, and his accompanying delegation in Washington, on Thursday. During the meeting, they discussed avenues of cooperation with the company to implement projects in the field of gas production development. Prime Minister al-Sudani affirmed Iraq's commitment to modernizing the oil […]

