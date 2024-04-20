Bombing hits Iraq military base

2024-04-20 07:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad- Several people were wounded in a “bombing” overnight on an Iraqi military base housing a coalition of pro-Iranian armed groups, two security sources said early Saturday. The explosion hit the Calso military base in Babylon province south of Baghdad, where Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, or Hashed al-Shaabi, is stationed, according to an interior ministry […]

