Dollar prices continue to decline in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-04-20 17:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, 450 dinars below the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad dropped, with the selling rate at 148,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 147,400 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 147,100 dinars.