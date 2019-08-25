Home › Baghdad Post › Erbil to joint Baghdad in representation in foreign meetings: Lawmaker

Erbil to joint Baghdad in representation in foreign meetings: Lawmaker

2019/08/25 | 14:50



Dana Jaza, a Kurdish parliamentarian in Iraq who serves as a member of Iraq’s foreign relations committee, has said that Iraq has participated in international meetings in the past without Kurdish representation.







“That is why our priority was to establish that presence,” he said. “Now, both Baghdad and Erbil have agreed on the Kurdish representation in any official foreign meeting.”







Jaza considered the move as “a crucial one” because it would “enable the Kurdistan Region to establish stronger bases for ties with other countries, especially economically and politically.”



