Iraq says no drones in air at time of army base attack

2024-04-20 22:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq’s security services said on Saturday there were no drones or warplanes in the air during overnight explosions that rocked a military base housing a coalition of pro-Iranian armed groups. The blasts hit Calso military base in Babylon province south of Baghdad, where Iraq’s pro-Iranian Popular Mobilisation Forces, or Hashed al-Shaabi, are stationed […]

