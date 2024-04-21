Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › GE Vernova announces New Power Projects in Iraq

GE Vernova announces New Power Projects in Iraq

GE Vernova announces New Power Projects in Iraq
GE Vernova announces New Power Projects in Iraq
2024-04-21 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. GE Vernova, the US-based company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric (GE), has announced a series of initiatives to boost electricity generation and supply in Iraq: Providing 3 additional gigawatts (GW) of power into the grid, "generated by highly efficient combined cycle power plants"; Five-year services and upgrade agreements to […]

The post GE Vernova announces New Power Projects in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links