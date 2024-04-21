GE Vernova announces New Power Projects in Iraq

2024-04-21 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. GE Vernova, the US-based company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric (GE), has announced a series of initiatives to boost electricity generation and supply in Iraq: Providing 3 additional gigawatts (GW) of power into the grid, "generated by highly efficient combined cycle power plants"; Five-year services and upgrade agreements to […]

