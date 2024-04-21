Iraq News Now

CBI dollar and gold reserves disclosed by Governor

2024-04-21 10:00:21 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Ali Al-Alaq, revealed the bank's reserves of US dollars and gold.

Al-Alaq told CNBC Arabia that CBI holds foreign reserves of over $100 billion, noting that the gold reserve in the bank amounts to more than 130 tons, most of which is in England.

Regarding Iraqi foreign trade, Al-Alaq pointed out that “the volume of trade with the UAE reaches $17 billion and is settled in Emirati dirhams.”

He mentioned that the Abu Dhabi First Bank is responsible for commercial transactions in Emirati dirhams.

