Iraq outpaces KSA in US oil exports last week

2024-04-21 10:00:21 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Iraq's oil exports to the United States surged during the past week.

According to EIA's report, "US crude oil imports from eight main exporters reached 4.832 million bpd, down by 265,000 bpd from the previous week’s 5.097 million bpd."

"Iraq’s oil exports to the US reached 308,000 bpd last week, up 166,000 bpd from the previous week’s 142,000 bpd."

Canada remains the United State’s main oil supplier with 3.458 million bpd, followed by Colombia (246,000 bpd), and Saudi Arabia (KSA) (229,000 bpd).

"The US imported an average of 208,000 bpd from Mexico, 189,000 bpd from Brazil, 173,000 bpd from Nigeria, and 21,000 bpd from Libya.

However, EIA did not report any oil imports from Russia and Ecuador.