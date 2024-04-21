USD/IQD exchange rate resumes decline throughout Iraq

2024-04-21 11:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The US dollar exchange rates dipped this Sunday morning in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, reaching 147,200 IQD per $100.

Selling prices at currency exchange shops recorded 148,250 IQD, while the buying price was 146,250 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 147,150 IQD and the buying price at 147,000 IQD per $100.