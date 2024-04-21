Sanandaj leads Iran’s strawberry production with 60% share

2024-04-21 12:20:07 - Source: CHANNEL8

Sanandaj Province Leads Iran's Strawberry Production with 60% Share

Sanandaj province in Iran stands out as a key player in the country's agricultural sector, producing over three million tons of agricultural products annually. According to Mohammad Saeed Ahmadpanah, the head of the Agriculture, Water, and Environment Department in Sanaa province, 60% of Iran's strawberry production is concentrated in Sanandaj province.

Highlighting the significance of Sanandaj province, Ahmadpanah emphasized its pivotal role in ensuring Iran's food security. Iran contributes 120,000 tons to the global yearly production of nine million tons of strawberries, with Sanandaj accounting for a substantial 60% share.

Projections suggest that Sanandaj province is poised to yield around 75,000 tons of strawberries this year, reinforcing its position as a primary contributor to Iran's agricultural output. Earlier statements by Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, Reza Fatouhi, also underscored Iran's strong standing in global agricultural production, ranking among the top seven countries for various products like peanuts, saffron, dates, and pomegranates.