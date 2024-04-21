Kurdistan foresees surge in tourism for 2024

2024-04-21 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region Investment Authority confirmed on Sunday a rise in the influx of foreign tourists to the region over the past three years, projecting that 10 million tourists will visit Kurdistan this year.

Amal Jalal, the head of the Kurdistan Region Investment Authority, stated during a press conference in al-Sulaymaniya, "In line with the eight-year plan we have devised, we have succeeded in augmenting the annual tourist numbers by two million for the past three years, reaching eight million tourists last year. It is anticipated that we will achieve 10 million tourists this year."

She further noted, "The number of foreign tourists from abroad has also seen an increase, reaching a growth rate of 25% over the past three years, and we remain committed to further enhancing this rate." Jalal highlighted, "This upsurge in tourist numbers has contributed significantly to the rise in financial revenues."

Jalal highlighted the importance of "providing essential services and effective promotion for tourism, which includes ensuring infrastructure like roads, tourist attractions, municipal services, and security measures to attract tourists, alongside appropriate promotional efforts."

She urged all pertinent ministries to "offer necessary services for tourist destinations and ensure adequate security measures," while also calling on the media to "play a proactive role as promoters, in addition to their pivotal responsibility of portraying an accurate image of the Region."

Furthermore, she emphasized "the integration of the tourism sector with the agricultural sector, under the guidance of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, by fostering a conducive agricultural environment with locally produced goods catering to tourists and visitors."