Baghdad, KBR discuss developing Iraq’s gas output

2024-04-21 16:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed on Thursday expanding collaboration in natural gas development with KBR, a US-based company operating in fields of science, technology, and engineering. The discussions took place during a meeting with the President of KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions, Jay Ibrahim, in the southern US city of […]

