Iraq discusses purchasing helicopters, anti-drone systems from US

2024-04-21 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Thabet Al-Abbasi, confirmed on Saturday that Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani discussed during his visit to Washington a contract to purchase helicopters and anti-drone systems. Al-Abbasi explained that Al-Sudani discussed with the US Secretary of Defense contracting for Bell helicopters and anti-drone systems, according to the Iraqi […]

