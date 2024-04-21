Iraq News Now

Baghdad, Erbil negotiate to resume northern oil exports
2024-04-21 20:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, recently revealed that Baghdad and Erbil are in negotiations over the resumption of oil exports from northern Iraq. “We are going to resume oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oilfields,” Abdul-Ghani told Kurdistan24 News. “Recently, a deal was struck by the Ministry of Electricity and a […]

