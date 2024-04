Al-Awadi to (INA): Erdogan’s visit will witness the signing of two strategic agreements and more than 20 memorandums of understanding

Al-Awadi to (INA): Erdogan’s visit will witness the signing of two strategic agreements and more than 20 memorandums of understanding

2024-04-21 22:20:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Awadi to (INA): Erdogan’s visit will witness the signing of two strategic agreements and more than 20 memorandums of understanding