Iraq to hold bidding round for oil and gas exploration next week

2024-04-21 22:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said on Thursday that Iraq will start inviting foreign companies on April 27 to bid for contracts to explore oil and gas fields. The spokesperson for the Oil Ministry, Asem Jihad, mentioned in a statement that Iraq will put 30 new oil and gas projects up for […]

