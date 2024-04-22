2024-04-22 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani told a meeting of Iraqi expatriates in Houston, Texas, that the investment opportunities in Iraq are valued at around $400 billion. "Iraq is a country full of opportunities," he said, emphasising that Iraq is now focused on reconstruction and development. "Ongoing efforts may not always be fully […]

