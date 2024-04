2024-04-22 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Prime Minister has confirmed that Iraq has agreed with Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports Group) on a partnership to operate the new Al-Faw Grand Port. Addressing a round table held by the Bilateral Chamber in Houston, Texas, as part of his official visit to the United States, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani […]

The post AD Ports to run new Iraqi Mega-Port first appeared on Iraq Business News.