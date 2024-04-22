KBR expresses Interest in Iraqi Petrochemical Project

2024-04-22 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The President of the Sustainable Technology Solutions division of KBR, Jay Ibrahim, met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani during his visit to Texas. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting focused on expanding cooperation in natural gas development, government efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and partnerships […]

