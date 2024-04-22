Kurdistan's President affirms strong support for press freedom and journalists

2024-04-22 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, affirmed on Monday his "full support" for journalists and ensuring an appropriate environment for media work.

The President said, in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the anniversary of the Kurdish press," I extend my warm congratulations to all journalists in Kurdistan on Kurdish Journalism Day, commemorating the 126th anniversary of the first issue of 'Kurdistan' newspaper by Mir Miqdad Badrkhan, as well as the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate."

He added, "On this occasion, I wish to emphasize the importance of creating a supportive environment for media professionals. It is crucial to ensure that journalists have unrestricted access to information sources, free from any form of discrimination, restrictions, or censorship. By doing so, journalists can effectively fulfill their professional responsibilities in monitoring institutions, raising public awareness, and contributing to the development of democracy and societal progress."

"I reaffirm my unwavering support for journalists and my firm belief in freedom of the press and expression as the fundamental principle of any democratic and free society. I urge journalists to adhere to the principles of journalistic ethics and the laws governing journalism. Furthermore, they should actively promote social harmony, political stability, and prioritize the best interests of the people and the nation."

President Barzani appreciated "the vital role played by local and international organizations in monitoring the state of press freedom and freedom of expression in the Kurdistan Region. It is essential that all relevant parties handle any journalism-related cases in accordance with the established laws governing journalism in Kurdistan."

He concluded his statement," I pay tribute to the memory of the journalists who made the ultimate sacrifice for their profession, and those courageous individuals who dedicated their lives to upholding the truth and advancing Kurdistan's journalism, whether in earlier times of struggle or in today's era of freedom."

In turn, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivered a compelling message today at the International Summit of Journalists, emphasizing the vital role of a free and professional press in Kurdistan's development.

He said, "On this occasion, we are pleased to express our pride and admiration for what Kurdish media professionals enjoy under the regional government, with complete freedom to perform their mission without censorship or constraints. They have absolute freedom to criticize and diagnose any violations, shortcomings, or negligence in governmental performance. Hand in hand, the government will always be a constant support and assistance to journalists and media workers, enabling us to elevate Kurdistan to broader horizons of progress in all fields."

"As we celebrate Kurdish Press Day, we hope that the delivery of truth remains with utmost integrity, contributing to the resurgence of Kurdistan and serving its citizens, defending the rights of the Kurdish people, and preserving and enhancing the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region, at the forefront of the goals and noble aims of Kurdish journalists."

PM Barzani affirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government's support for freedom of expression and genuine journalism in the Kurdistan Region.