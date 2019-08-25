عربي | كوردى


Israel says it struck Iranian 'killer drone' sites in Syria

2019/08/25 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Israel has struck Iranian military sites in Syria to prevent

what it said was a pending drone strike by Iran, BBC reported on Sunday.Israel's military rarely acknowledges operations in Syria, but

it claimed on Saturday its strikes had prevented an attack on Israel

"using killer drones".PM Benjamin Netanyahu hailed his military's "major

operational effort".Israel is believed to have carried out hundreds of strikes in

Syria since civil war broke out there in 2011, to try to prevent Iran gaining a

foothold.An Israeli military spokesman said the strikes on Saturday

targeted Iran's Quds force in Aqraba, south-east of the capital, Damascus.A Syrian military source quoted by the official Sana news agency

said that Syrian anti-aircraft defences "detected enemy targets from Golan

heading towards the area around Damascus"."The aggression was immediately confronted and so far the

majority of the enemy Israeli missiles have been destroyed before reaching

their targets," the source said.In a tweet, Mr Netanyahu said: "I reiterate: Iran has no

immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian

aggression. 'If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.'"



