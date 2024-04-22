2024-04-22 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) Nechirvan Barzani described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Baghdad on Monday as "historic" while welcoming him to visit Erbil and discuss important issues.

Earlier Monday, President Erdogan arrived in Baghdad heading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit in 13 years.

Barzani posted on X, "President Erdogan's historic visit to Baghdad and Erbil comes at a critical time in the region. It highlights the strong political, economic, and security ties between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with Turkiye. I look forward to welcoming President Erdogan to Erbil and to discuss pressing issues, including peace, stability, and economic development."

Notably, the relationship between Turkiye and KRI is a complex interplay of military operations, political tensions, and economic ties.

Since the 1980s, the Turkish Armed Forces have engaged in cross-border military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Kurdish separatist group with bases in the mountainous areas of Kurdistan along the Turkish border.

The presence of Turkish military forces in northern Iraq has raised concerns for the Iraqi and Kurdish governments.

Beyond military and security considerations, the energy ties between Kurdistan and Turkiye also shape their relationship.

Turkiye has emerged as a partner for Kurdistan, facilitating the export of substantial oil through the Ceyhan port. However, disputes over oil exports, particularly related to unauthorized shipments by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) between 2014 and 2018, have led to tensions and interruptions in oil trade.

Recent discussions between Iraqi and Turkish officials and engagements with international partners like the United States emphasized the importance of ensuring Iraqi oil reaches international markets, signaling a renewed effort to reopen the pipeline between Iraqi Kurdistan and Turkiye.