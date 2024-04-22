During Erdogan’s visit, Iraq to sign water agreement with Turkey

2024-04-22 15:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Member of the Parliamentary Agriculture and Water Committee Thaer Al-Jabouri stated on Thursday that Iraq will sign a water agreement during the visit of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to Baghdad next Monday. “The Turkish President’s visit to Baghdad is extremely important, particularly that topics related to the economy and water […]

