PHOTOS: Gallery in Germany showcases work of 11 local Kurdish artists

2019/08/25 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
The artwork on display at the German gallery were mainly sculptures made from different materials like bronze and wood. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nearly a dozen local Kurdish artists recently showcased their work at an art gallery in the western German city of Siegburg.
Kurds, Germans, and other nationals were present at the gallery to view the sculptures of the 11 Kurdish artists. The designs varied from bronze, marble, and even wood.
Some of the sculptures were of animals, some were of people that told a specific story, and others were abstract works of art.
Kurds, Germans, and other nationals visited the art gallery. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Yusif Elo, one of the organizers of the gallery, said the event was held to give Kurdish artists platform to display their work and meet fellow artists.
“This gallery is meant to create a space for Kurdish artists to meet each other,” Elo told Kurdistan 24. “We can use these events to show the German people and, indeed, all of Europe that we are also a nation that appreciates art and artists.”
One of the artworks on display at the gallery. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Niyaz Beyati, one of the artists who showcased his work, said he employed different techniques to build his horse sculptures.
“The gallery is full of various art created using different techniques,” Beyati explained. “I use bronze, in particular, to create my work. The technique I use to build my sculpture is not with fire but electricity, instead.”
Niyaz Beyati speaks to Kurdistan 24 about his artwork. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A bronze sculpture Niyaz Beyati created to display at the German gallery. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Another artist, Salih Nemir, who had six pieces on display, said he used various materials to build his art.
“I have displayed six of my works here: three of these are bronze [sculptures], one is wood, and the other two are stone and marble,” Nemir told Kurdistan 24.
“I use stone from Germany, and the other materials I’ve gathered from other countries. My wood sculptures are made from an olive tree.”
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
The artwork on display at the German gallery were mainly sculptures made from different materials like bronze and wood. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nearly a dozen local Kurdish artists recently showcased their work at an art gallery in the western German city of Siegburg.
Kurds, Germans, and other nationals were present at the gallery to view the sculptures of the 11 Kurdish artists. The designs varied from bronze, marble, and even wood.
Some of the sculptures were of animals, some were of people that told a specific story, and others were abstract works of art.
Kurds, Germans, and other nationals visited the art gallery. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Yusif Elo, one of the organizers of the gallery, said the event was held to give Kurdish artists platform to display their work and meet fellow artists.
“This gallery is meant to create a space for Kurdish artists to meet each other,” Elo told Kurdistan 24. “We can use these events to show the German people and, indeed, all of Europe that we are also a nation that appreciates art and artists.”
One of the artworks on display at the gallery. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Niyaz Beyati, one of the artists who showcased his work, said he employed different techniques to build his horse sculptures.
“The gallery is full of various art created using different techniques,” Beyati explained. “I use bronze, in particular, to create my work. The technique I use to build my sculpture is not with fire but electricity, instead.”
Niyaz Beyati speaks to Kurdistan 24 about his artwork. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A bronze sculpture Niyaz Beyati created to display at the German gallery. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Another artist, Salih Nemir, who had six pieces on display, said he used various materials to build his art.
“I have displayed six of my works here: three of these are bronze [sculptures], one is wood, and the other two are stone and marble,” Nemir told Kurdistan 24.
“I use stone from Germany, and the other materials I’ve gathered from other countries. My wood sculptures are made from an olive tree.”