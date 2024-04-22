Turkish President arrives in Baghdad on an official visit

2024-04-22 15:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived on Monday in Baghdad on an official visit. The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received Erdogan at Baghdad International Airport upon his arrival, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The Turkish President’s visit to Iraq is the first in […]

