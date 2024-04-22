2024-04-22 18:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, received on Monday the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad, where they held bilateral talks. The meeting addressed the relationship between the two countries as well as strategies for fostering collaboration in different areas, according to a statement issued by the […]

The post Presidents of Iraq, Turkey discuss important issues in Baghdad appeared first on Iraqi News.