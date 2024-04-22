Trade exchange between Iraq and Turkey rises to $20 billion

2024-04-22 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, revealed on Monday that the volume of trade exchange between Iraq and Turkey had risen to $20 billion. Erdogan’s remarks took place during a joint press conference with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where he affirmed his support for […]

